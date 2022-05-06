During the reception at Art by the Sea Gallery, a drawing will be held for artwork donate by Shawn Tempesta and Matte Hanna.
Art by the Sea to host reception May 7
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to attend a Saturday, May 7, reception from 2-4 p.m. to welcome the newest member, textile artist, Barbara Schoonover. She uses a stunning array of silk and felted wools to create her beautiful pieces both wearable and functional.
The gallery's “10 Year Anniversary” Art Raffle will also take place at the reception and features the works of Shawn Tempesta and Matte Hanna. Shawn’s piece, “Cosmic Butterfly” is a poured acrylic work with a value of $55, and Matte’s photography piece, “Mystic River” is valued at $75. These art works will be raffled off to those who have submitted either their business card or a card with their name and phone number on it right up to the time of the raffle.
The raffle is a “Thank You” to the community for the wonderful support they’ve given the gallery and artists over the past ten years and will be held each month throughout the year in celebration.
New and continuing works of various mediums will be on display by members, and you can drop by the “grab n’ go” snack table for goodies, wine or water as you peruse the art.
Gallery hours are currently 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and is open seven days a week. Masks are now optional with respect to individual choices.
Check out the website at www.artbytheseagallery.com for the latest gallery happenings or catch us on Facebook and Instagram.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
