BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio have joined the Bandon Chamber of Commerce, and invite the Bandon community to celebrate with them a re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the gallery from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 10.
Art works are on offer for door prizes and will be given out to those with winning numbers, and who are present for the drawings. Gallery members have donated a variety of mediums from paintings, ceramics, gourds, fiber arts, assemblage, jewelry, photography and prints.
Music will be provided by harpist and guitarist Robin O’Neill and a selection of refreshments will be served.
Join in the conviviality of meeting local artists, business community members and arts supporters for an evening of conversation, art, music and refreshments.
And, for those curious about pursuing an art interest, the gallery’s spring schedule of classes will be available. Find out what’s happening at the gallery and the local art scene at Art by the Sea Gallery.com or Facebook.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.