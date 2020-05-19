BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is open by appointment. Call Ava Richey at 541-297-6118 to schedule a viewing time. Masks will be worn by staff in support of the health and safety concerns for all during this current coronavirus crisis, and gallery members encourage visitors to do likewise.
"We appreciate, and thank you, for your adherence to this request," said Richey.
At present, the work of featured artist, photographer Bill Cullenward, who was the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the "Eye & the Lens" community show in 2019 is on display. Also on view is a wall of “Personal Favorites” by gallery artists along with a variety of other works throughout the gallery.
No summer schedule for upcoming classes is available at this time due to the need for social distancing.
Visit the gallery's website: artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook to keep up to date on the latest art happenings.
The gallery will reopen for walk-in business Friday, June 4, with a new show of work, “Surf, Sand, & Sea.” A four-day gallery week, Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. will be in effect. There will be no reception at this time, and a policy of 10 visitors at any given time will be in place.
All the artists have been creating new works during this "pause" time, and are looking forward to interacting with art lovers and supporters.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In