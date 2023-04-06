Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception for Featured Artist, Mary E. Parker on Saturday, April 8th from 2-4 pm.
Mary’s watercolor painting, ‘Summer Hummer’ won the People’s Choice Award at Art by the Sea Gallery in the 2022 Community Show, ‘Flights of Fancy.’
The Member’s Show, “Spring Impressions” will also continue along with the beautiful and unique pieces of artwork created by our members that are throughout the Gallery.
Winter is finally over. Regular Gallery hours are now in effect from 10am to 5 pm daily. Please drop by and meet the artists, visit with friends and enjoy some homemade baked goodies. The show will run from April 4th through April 30th.
Art by the Sea Galleryand Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
You can always find more information about the artists, classes, and upcoming activities on Facebook, Instagram and our website at: www.artbytheseagallery.com
