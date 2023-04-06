Art by the Sea Gallery
Contributed photo

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception for Featured Artist, Mary E. Parker on Saturday, April 8th from 2-4 pm.

Mary’s watercolor painting, ‘Summer Hummer’ won the People’s Choice Award at Art by the Sea Gallery in the 2022 Community Show, ‘Flights of Fancy.’

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

What is your favorite spring activity?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments