A new collection of works from members of the Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio will be on display during a March 6 open house at the studio in Bandon.
The collection “Flowers & Four Legged Friends” and member Earl Robicheaux’s featured wall of photographs “Lighthouses of Oregon & Washington" will be on display during the open house, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The people’s choice winner of the Eye of the Lens community exhibit also will be announced. The winner will be a featured artist during 2022.
The public is invited to come enjoy the company of the gallery’s various artists throughout the day. Guests also can partake of “grab-and-go” snacks.
Art by the Sea Gallery continues its commitment to following the state and CDC requirements and recommendations by having hand sanitizer available, cleansing all surfaces and requiring the wearing of masks by staff and visitors to keep everyone healthy and safe. Social distancing will be observed and a maximum of nine people will be allowed in at a time.
The studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., SE, in Old Town Bandon.
Gallery happenings can always be found at the gallery’s website, www.artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook. The videos and gallery works also can be seen on Instagram.
