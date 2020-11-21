Art by the Sea’s member-themed show “Storm Watch” continues through the end of the year.
The gallery in Bandon encourages visitors to “come see this medium expressed in a wonderful variety of mediums.”
Other works also will be on display throughout the gallery as usual, with a number of new works being exhibited. The gallery’s Holiday Boutique offers a number of gift possibilities for the holiday season.
The current featured artist is Art by the Sea member Earl Robicheaux, a photographer with a number of pictures of outdoor scenes from the South Coast.
Art by the Sea Gallery continues its commitment to follow the state and CDC requirements and recommendations and has hand sanitizer available, cleanses all surfaces regularly and requires mask wearing by staff and visitors. Social distancing also will be observed and the gallery currently has a maximum occupancy of nine people at a time.
Gallery happenings can always be found at the website, www.artbytheseagallery.com or the gallery’s Facebook page. Also, watch for videos of the gallery works on Instagram.
Aft by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located in Old Town Bandon at 145 Fillmore Avenue SE.
