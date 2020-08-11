BANDON — The winners of the 2020 Community Collage Show at Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio have been announced.
Drop by the gallery to see all the beautiful collages, and vote for your favorite entry. The “People’s Choice” winner will be the Featured Artist for a month in 2021.
1st Place:
“Alder Woods,” by Susan Lehman
2nd Place:
“I’m Not the Only One,” by Sharon Jenson
3rd Place:
“Moon Sees Self,” by Eve Margo Withrow
Honorable Mention:
“South Slough Path,” by Pat Snyder
Honorable Mention:
“Bird Serenity,” by Susan Gifford
Honorable Mention:
“Hen Ownership,” by Lara Pallatin
