BANDON — The winners of the 2020 Community Collage Show at Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio have been announced.

Drop by the gallery to see all the beautiful collages, and vote for your favorite entry. The “People’s Choice” winner will be the Featured Artist for a month in 2021.

1st Place:

“Alder Woods,” by Susan Lehman

2nd Place:

“I’m Not the Only One,” by Sharon Jenson

3rd Place:

“Moon Sees Self,” by Eve Margo Withrow

Honorable Mention:

“South Slough Path,” by Pat Snyder

Honorable Mention:

“Bird Serenity,” by Susan Gifford

Honorable Mention:

“Hen Ownership,” by Lara Pallatin

