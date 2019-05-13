BANDON - In support of The Longest Day Alzheimer’s campaign on June 21, OSU Extension Service Registered Dietitian Stephanie Polizzi will offer the class “Arresting Alzheimer’s." This class highlights nutrition strategies for preventing Alzheimer's and other dementia.
The first "Arresting Alzheimer's" will be held from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, May 30, in the Bandon Library conference room, 1204 11th St. SW. There is no fee for the class but donations to the Alzheimer’s Association will be gladly accepted. Everyone is welcome. Polizzi hopes to offer more classes in Coos Bay, Coquille and possibly Myrtle Point in June leading up to the June 21 events in Bandon.
For more information, contact Polizzi at 541-572-5263 ext. 25291.