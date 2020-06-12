COOS COUNTY — The Bandon Community Youth Center and the ARK Project partnered to create 130 middle and elementary activity bags to give out to homeless children and children in need.
The ARK Project is a school-based program that serves homeless children, youth and their families within Coos County. The ARK Project received a grant from United Way for $1,500 for the activity bags. Seventy activity bags were given to the Bandon School District and the ARK Project had 60 to distribute to the rest of the schools within the county.
"With all of the chaos of COVID-19 and the shift of not seeing their friends and interacting with their favorite people we thought it would be a great surprise to end the school year with," said ARK Program Manager Melinda Torres who also serves on the Bandon Community Youth Center board of directors.
Elementary school activity bags included: notebook, crayons, two pencils, eraser, scissors, sharpener, glue stick, coloring pages, fortune teller, scavenger hunt, clam paper plate, planting flowers, bookmarks, mountain stencil scene, stress balls, jelly fish, dragonfly clothespin, bird feeder, clothespin butterfly and a pipe cleaner ninja.
Middle school activity bags included: notebook, markers, two pencils, eraser, sharpener, glue stick, scissors, watercolors, coloring pages, watercolor landscape, bead bracelet, planting flowers, bookmarks, windsock, foam, mountain stencil scene, stress balls, picture frames, bird clothespin, salt paint and a yarn basket.
