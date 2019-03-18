BANDON - The Catholic Church's South Coast Vicariate held their Rite of Election and the Call to Continuing Conversion at Bandon's Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, March 9.
Catechumens and candidates from Florence to Brookings called the "elect," begin their intense preparation for the Sacraments of Initiation, during which the "elect" will be encouraged to follow Christ with greater generosity.
The South Coast Filipino American Association ladies prepared the food for the bountiful and joyful reception that followed The Rite of Election.
Candidates will be baptized during the Saturday Easter Vigil. Confirmation, which completes the Sacraments of Initiation, at St. Mary, Our Lady of the Dunes Parish, Florence, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4.