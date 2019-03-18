Try 3 months for $3
Archbishop visits Holy Trinity Catholic Church

On the altar during the Rite of Election, from left: Nick Turner, altar server, Holy Trinity, Bandon; Father Anthony Ahamefule, parish priest and administrator, Holy Trinity, Bandon; Archbishop Alexander K. Sample, Archdiocese of Portland; Deacon Pete Broussard, Holy Redeemer Parish, North Bend; and altar servers John Waller and Kevin Kroll, Holy Trinity, Bandon.

 Contributed photo by Lisa Turner

BANDON - The Catholic Church's South Coast Vicariate held their Rite of Election and the Call to Continuing Conversion at Bandon's Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, March 9.

Catechumens and candidates from Florence to Brookings called the "elect," begin their intense preparation for the Sacraments of Initiation, during which the "elect" will be encouraged to follow Christ with greater generosity.

The South Coast Filipino American Association ladies prepared the food for the bountiful and joyful reception that followed The Rite of Election.

Candidates will be baptized during the Saturday Easter Vigil. Confirmation, which completes the Sacraments of Initiation, at St. Mary, Our Lady of the Dunes Parish, Florence, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4.

