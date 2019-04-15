BANDON - Are you making plans for your seasonal backyard garden, working a space at the community garden or experimenting with containers on your deck this summer? If so, you are invited to add some extra rows or containers and grow extra produce to sell at the new Bandon Sunday Market starting the first Sunday in August.
Rules are simple: Home grown only. If you don't grow with "organic methods" your produce must be labeled accordingly. Space is limited and advance reservations are required. Vendors will be supplied with a space, plus a table and chair at no charge. Donations are welcome.
The new Bandon Sunday Market is sponsored by Bandon Organic Growers, which has been a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the organic industry to Bandon for over 20 years. BOG opened the first farmers market in Bandon in 1999.
"Our market ran very successfully for 13 seasons at the same location we are using this year," said organizer Nancy Evans. "We will be in the colorful outdoor courtyard at the north entrance to Old Town right across the street from Bandon Coffee Cafe."
"Space is limited," Evans stressed.
Produce vendors may reserve just one Sunday or all 12 in advance. Sunday markets will begin Aug. 4 and will end on Sunday, Oct. 20. Deadline for vendor space reservations is Friday, May 17.
Bandon Sunday Market will be open to the public starting at 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. (or until sold out) on Sundays during the Summer. Bandon Sunday Market will feature fresh locally grown produce only (processed locally grown produce and baked goods are welcome to sell when prepared in a licensed kitchen only).
For a reservation application, contact BOG by email at naevans1@frontier.com or by text 541-808-1069.