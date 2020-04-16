Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Sonja E. Cram - 80, of Bandon, passed away April 9, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Jacquelyn “Jackie” M. Crowder - 71, of Coos Bay, passed away April 3, 2020 in Portland. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

Francis George Hansen III - died March 14, 2020 in Bandon at the age of 60. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

James H. Bardin - 79, of Bandon died March 28, 2020 in Bandon. No public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com.

