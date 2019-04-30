BANDON — Applications for Ready, Set, Learn! – a three-week summer activity program in Port Orford for students entering kindergarten to third grade – are available now at the Ocean Crest Elementary School office, or online at https://www.2cj.com/ready-set-learn.
“Ready, Set, Learn is a fabulous opportunity for our kids,” said Ocean Crest Principal Becky Armistead.
Krista Nieraeth, K-12 principal in Port Orford, agreed.
Armistead added, “Bandon is so fortunate to have the opportunity for our children to participate in this incredible summer learning opportunity."
Bandon students are welcome. The program is open to any age-eligible student, at no charge. A bus will transport children from Ocean Crest school to and from Ready, Set, Learn. Port Orford students are given priority enrollment until May 15. After that time, the program enrolls Bandon and out-of-district students on a first-come, first-served basis until full. Parents are advised to get their applications in now.
Ready, Set, Learn challenges all students with a mix of teacher-led and student directed experiences targeted to give students a “leg up” on school readiness in the fall.
“Ready, Set, Learn provides a wonderful opportunity for children to make friends and become comfortable with the school setting while building readiness toward their upcoming grade in September,” said Judy Miles, Head Start area manager.
Class runs from 8:45-11:45 a.m., Monday through Friday, July 8 to July 26, at Driftwood Elementary School in Port Orford.