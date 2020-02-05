Bandon — The Good Earth Community Garden is gearing up for another growing season and applications to rent a garden bed are now available.
Good Earth is located at the end of Eighth Court Southwest and is a peaceful place where gardeners young and old grow organic vegetables, fruit and flowers.
Over the years, Good Earth members have proudly harvested an abundance of produce not only for their own families but also for the E.A.T (Everyone at Table) program. It is possible to grow delicious and healthy food in Bandon's windy and coastal climate.
Garden beds are 4-feet wide by 12-feet long and are filled with organic and amended soil. Gardeners are offered free vegetable seeds, organic fertilizer, water for irrigating and gardening tools. Novice and experienced gardeners alike benefit from shared tips, a series of gardening classes and by being part of a community of growers.
The cost to rent a garden bed for the March through November growing season is $30. This fee includes a $10 membership in the South Coast Community Garden Association (the parent association) and $20 for the Good Earth garden fee. It is a nonprofit organization.
Applications are now available at 101 Plants, Hennick's Home Center, the Bandon Public Library, Coastal Harvest, Bandon Ace Hardware and online at https://socoastcommunitygardens.org/applications/. Beds are rented on a first-come, first-served basis, so those interested are advised to apply soon.
For more information, contact Good Earth Community Garden at bandongoodearth@gmail.com.