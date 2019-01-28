COOS BAY — Grant applications are now being accepted by the Bay Area Hospital Community Foundation, where last year $441,150 was awarded to local organizations.
According to a press release from BAH, the applications for Community Grants are being taken from now through March 1.
“Each year the Foundation awards grants to local organizations working in innovative, collaborative ways to further our mission of improving the health of our community every day,” the release said.
Applications need to be from nonprofits and groups within the hospital’s region of Coos, Curry, western Douglas and western Lane counties.
“As part of our strategic plan, and in an effort to further improve the health of our community, we are also giving preference to projects that support initiatives from the current Coos County Community Health Improvement Plan,” the release said.
Grant applications can be found at www.bayareahospital.org/community-grant-application.aspx.