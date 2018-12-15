SOUTH COAST - A strong area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will bring increasing southerly winds later today into Sunday. The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a high wind warning, which is in effect from 10 p.m. this evening to 4 p.m. PST Sunday.
In addition, the high surf advisory remains in effect and has been extended through 4 p.m. Monday.
Wind warning:
* Winds: South 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.
* Timing: Late this evening through Sunday afternoon. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning.
* Locations include: Portions of the southwestern Oregon coast including Gold Beach and areas near Port Orford, Bandon, and Coos Bay. Portions of Highway 101 will be affected from Gold Beach to Coos Bay.
* Impacts: Strong winds may make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Loose items will be blown about. Property and tree damage is possible.
Precautionary/preparedness actions: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more are expected.
High surf advisory:
* Waves and surf: A powerful northwest swell will create breakers of 20 to 25 feet through Saturday night, then a more powerful west swell will create breakers of 28 to 32 feet Sunday through Monday afternoon.
* Timing: Northwest swell is expected to increase to a peak in height this evening. Surf will diminish on Saturday, then become high again with a west swell late Saturday night through Monday afternoon. Dangerous high surf is the primary threat, and sneaker waves will be possible.
* Locations: All beach areas will be impacted by these large, powerful waves.
* Impacts: Sneaker waves can cause sudden rushes of water over areas not previously washed by waves. Hazardous surf will cause waves to run up much higher on the beaches than normal. These powerful waves can sweep people off jetties and other exposed rocks. They can also easily move large logs and other beach debris. Bar crossings and the surf zone will be dangerous due to strong currents and breaking waves.
A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.
A high surf warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in life-threatening conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD