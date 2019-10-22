BANDON – Shoreline Education for Awareness will hold its annual membership meeting from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW,
SEA has been providing onsite coastline wildlife interpretation during spring and summer months for 29 years. This year, SEA volunteers contacted 8,370 visitors who had an opportunity to view wildlife through SEA spotting scopes and learn about the diverse coastal wildlife along the Oregon Coast.
Tom Rudolph, who is the science and policy lead for the Pew Charitable Trust ocean habitat protection program, will be the guest speaker. There will be annual reports and an election of officers.
The public is invited. For information see SEA’s website: www.sea-edu.org.