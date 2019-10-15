BANDON — The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will once again be offering free flu shots at its Annual Flu Shot Clinic, Friday, Oct. 25, beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.
This year the hospital will have available both high-dose vaccines for those 65 and over as well as regular-dose vaccines. SCHHC medical staff will administer the shots at the Bandon City Park on the east side of the main baseball field. The location will be clearly marked by signs leading into the park. Those wishing to receive flu shots are encouraged to come early and remain in their cars and medical staff will assist.
There is no charge for the flu shots but donations to the Southern Coos Health Foundation are encouraged and greatly appreciated. Foundation volunteers and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center volunteers will be available to take donations and provide people with information about the work done by the Foundation.
For more information, contact Scott McEachern, 541-329-1040 or foundation@southerncoos.org.