Amy Moss Strong was recognized by as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the June 6 meeting of Bandon’s City Council. GBA presents this award to one the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Amy was presented the award in the form of a commemorative plaque and a gift certificate from Bandon Coffee Café.
All of us in Bandon are appreciative of Amy’s professional work keeping the community informed through her work with the Bandon Western World, the World, the Coffee Break and now the Bandon Buzz. But it is all the other volunteer work that Amy contributes to the community that has earned our thanks and this special recognition.
Her volunteer work has touched so many distinct parts of community life in Bandon. In the arts, Amy has been a board member and publicist for Bandon Showcase and Bandon Playhouse. She has volunteered at our schools as an ASPIRE Advisor.
Our seven food programs used to fundraise and solicit donations independently until they realized it was more effective to do it together through Bandon Feeds the Hungry. Amy is their coordinator.
She has been a part of our community organizations. She has been a Rotary Club member for over fifteen years and has served as their President. She has served on the Board of Directors and on the promotions committee of the Greater Bandon Association. She is a Deacon at her church and has been a Girl Scout troop leader.
In short, Amy has volunteered in one capacity or another that has touched almost everyone in this community and the Greater Bandon Association is honored to be able to present this award.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the July award should be e-mailed to ninerharv2@msn.com or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on June 23rd.
