BANDON - At a special meeting on Jan. 10 that included an executive session to discuss the employment of a staff member, the Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors voted to promote Amy Fine to acting Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 21.
Fine will succeed Alan Dow, who will remain with SCHHC as its Chief Financial Officer. The SCHD Board of Directors hired Dow on an interim basis in November 2018, after the resignation of the facility’s former CEO, JoDee Tittle.
Fine is the fifth CEO or interim CEO the hospital has hired since longtime CEO Jim Wathen was fired without cause in 2012. Dow has filled in as interim three times and Wathen one time following his dismissal. The hospital also hired and later fired without cause Charles Johnston, who served as SCHHC CEO from 2013 to 2016.
Fine has been with Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center since July 2017. She was hired as the Southern Coos Multi-Specialty Clinic’s practice manager in 2017, where she led the effort to build the practices of several providers. She was then promoted to Chief Financial Officer in May 2018. The salary she will receive as CEO was not disclosed.
Fine brings a wealth of experience to the role of Chief Executive Officer, according to the board.
“I’m looking forward to working closely with Amy to work toward the health district’s goal of providing quality healthcare to the residents of Bandon," said Esther Williams, president of the SCHD board.
Amy Fine bio
Fine was born in San Antonio, Texas and spent most of her formative years in Northern California. She graduated from California State University, Chico with dual degrees in Agriculture and Economics. She has passed the Uniform Certified Public Accountant exam and current holds designation as a Certified Medical Practice Executive.
Fine has many years of healthcare-related experience, including roles at the American Public Health Association in Washington, D.C.; Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, Idaho; Oregon Medical Laboratories in Eugene; PeaceHealth in Eugene; and Chief Executive Officer at Northwest Surgical Specialists, LLP in Springfield. She became the Multi-Specialty Clinic Practice Administrator at Southern Coos Health Center in July 2017, and in May 2018, she added the role of Chief Financial Officer for Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.
Fine and her husband Woody share two grown children, Erin and Ed. In her spare time, Fine enjoys spending time with family, friends and her dogs, running (she has run 25 marathons), cooking, gardening, snow skiing, walking on the beach and travel. Fine and her husband own a home in Bandon and love the community. She is proud to be a member of the team at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and looking forward to serving the District in her new role.
Alan Dow, Chief Financial Officer
Dow served as SCHHC’s interim Chief Executive Officer for two months, beginning on Nov. 19, 2018. The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors voted in October to bring Dow back to Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, after they received notice of the departure of JoDee Tittle, who served as SCHHC CEO from January 2017-November 2018. Dow has served as SCHHC’s interim CEO twice before, in August 2012-April 2013 and October 2016-February 2017, and he worked as SCHHC’s full-time Chief Financial Officer from 2009-2012.