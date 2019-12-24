BANDON — Bandon Library is celebrating the holidays with get-out-of-jail-free "amnesty weeks."
Billed items from Bandon: Bring them back during the period of Dec. 26, 2019 through Jan. 11, 2020 and library staff will eliminate all fines. (Material must be in usable condition. This does not apply to material from other libraries or items in collections.)
Get a free card: Bring in an old library card and library staff will reinstate it. Those who have lost their library card can get a new one free.
Trade-ins for lost items: Bring a copy of the same title that was lost for books or videos or a CD, plus $5 for the processing fee and the library will wipe out the fine for the lost Bandon item.
For more information, contact Bandon Library Director Rosalyn McGarva at 541-347-3221.