BANDON - According to the American Red Cross, nearly 5 million people receive blood transfusions every year. Unfortunately as the summer months roll around the need for those blood products increases while donations decrease. But people can help by donating. Southern Coos Hospital’s full service lab receives all of its blood products from the American Red Cross and donations could potentially benefit those in need right here in the community.
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will be partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Thursday, July 25. The Red Cross bus will be parked outside of the Rauschert Building, formerly where the outpatient clinic was located, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and all donors will get a chance spin the wheel and win a prize. Those who would like to make an appointment to donate can contact Kalen Mills at 541-327-2426 ext. 350 or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “Southern Coos Hosp”.