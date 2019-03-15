BANDON - American Legion members and veterans are invited to join American Legion Post 26 in Bandon at 5 p.m., Friday, March 22, at the VFW Hall on Bates Road to celebrate the 100th birthday of the National American Legion.
A meet and greet will be held, and cake, ice cream and coffee will be served. Any veteran who would like more information about the American Legion or VFW is invited to drop by and meet other veterans and sign up to join the groups.
Let's make the American Legion post last another 100 years," said spokesman Gary Sands.