Jennifer Allred, DC-NP, of South Coast Dermatology, in Coos Bay, will offer dermatological services in Bandon once a month at the Southern Coos Hospital Multi-Specialty Clinic. Her first session in Bandon was Jan. 20.
Allred is an experienced practitioner and provider of healthcare. She has over 29 years of experience as a Nurse Practitioner, with 22 of those years in Primary Care and General Medicine. She has practiced for 7 years in Dermatology.
Allred received her M.S., ANP from Oregon Health & Science University, as well as an M.S., PMHNP from the University of Alaska.
Anyone wishing to make appointments to see Allred in her Bandon clinic should call her office at 541-264-5228 or go to the South Coast Dermatology website at southcoastdermatologyllc.com/appointment.
