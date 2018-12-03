BANDON — Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant will hold its third-annual Christmas Day fundraiser for Bandon Feeds the Hungry.
Stop in from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 25, and have a quick bite, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Bandon Feeds the Hungry. Soup and salad will be served for $5 each. To-go orders for the soup and/or salad are also available for the same price.
"Alloro’s passion is connecting people with wonderful food," said David Hayes, co-owner with Susan Hayes of Alloro. "Since Jan 2015, we have been committed to our community by being open for our guests year-round, providing a great dining experience and giving back to the community we live in.
"This is just a small way we can support a wonderful Bandon charity and we are humbled to help where we can," Hayes added. "We are so thankful to our team for sharing a portion of their Christmas Day with us to raise funds to help the beneficiaries of Bandon Feeds the Hungry. Alloro would like to thank all of you in advance for your donations towards this second annual fundraising event."
Additional cash donations from now through Christmas Day are also welcome and will go directly to Bandon Feeds the Hungry.
Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant is located at 375 Second St. SE. For more information, call 541-347-1850.