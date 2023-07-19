Music, art, wine, sales and refreshments! It is happening Friday evening, July 21, in Old Town Bandon from 5 to 7 p.m. Join us for the ninth season of this community gathering in Bandon.
A wine walk continues to be one of the highlights of Alive After Five. To participate in the wine walk, glasses and walking maps will be on sale for $10 at the glass picnic shelter on the Boardwalk. Wine glasses and maps will be available from 5 to 6:30.
