Get ready for a wild ride down the rabbit hole! MarLo Dance Studio premieres, Alice in Wonderland, Mother’s Day weekend 2023 in Bandon.
Inspired by characters and events from Lewis Carroll’s classic novel, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” MDS showcases a dizzying array of dances genres that merge traditional ballet with hip-hop, jazz, and tap for contemporary energy. The program captures the topsy-turvy magic of Wonderland and the bizarre characters that confront Alice on her incredible journey.
This performance features 106 dancers from Bandon, Coos Bay, Port Orford, Langlois, Gold Beach, Coquille and Myrtle Point. Bursting with energy and imagination, the visually stunning and enormously entertaining world of Alice, the White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter features larger than life sceneries. Gorgeous costumes for the lead performers are created by MarLo Director Maria Merriam and her staff.
The show will run two weekends, May 12, 13, 14; and May 19, 20, 21 at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th Street SW, in Bandon. Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Pre-sale admission is $15, or $18 the door. For advance tickets, visit MarLoDance.com, or call 706-550-1416. For general questions about the show, call 541-252-1394.
