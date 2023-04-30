Alice in Wonderland

Dancers from MarLo Dance Studio will present Alice in Wonderland over Mother’s Day weekend in Bandon.

 Contributed photo

Get ready for a wild ride down the rabbit hole! MarLo Dance Studio premieres, Alice in Wonderland, Mother’s Day weekend 2023 in Bandon.

Inspired by characters and events from Lewis Carroll’s classic novel, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” MDS showcases a dizzying array of dances genres that merge traditional ballet with hip-hop, jazz, and tap for contemporary energy. The program captures the topsy-turvy magic of Wonderland and the bizarre characters that confront Alice on her incredible journey.

