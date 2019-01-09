BANDON - Alexander Schulz, son of Michael and Jennifer Schulz joined the Bandon Cub Scout Pack in the second grade.
As a Cub Scout he especially enjoyed the pinewood derbies and summer camp at Tugman Park in Lakeside. As a Cub Scout he earned the Arrow of Light, cub Scouting’s highest award. In the fifth grade he joined Boy Scout Troop 313 in 2011. As a Boy Scout. he participated in numerous scout weekend camp-outs, summer camps and field trips as well as community service projects. He served in many leadership positions within the troop, the last being the Senior Patrol Leader. On Nov. 29, 2018 he earned his Eagle Scout award in the Boy Scouting program. In recognition for earning a total of 38 merit badges, 17 more than required for the Eagle Scout Award he will also receive three palms.
For his Eagle project, Alexander and 18 assistants created a new parking lot for the Bandon Historical Society Museum. Completing the project required 40 hours of his time and 208 hours of time for his assistants.
Alexander is currently a senior in Bandon High School as well as earning college credits at Southwestern Oregon Community College. In high school, he is a member of the golf and basketball teams as well as a member of both the band and marching bands and also being on the honor roll. He as also been selected as the Senior Class Homecoming Prince.
On completion of high school, he plans on attending either the University of Arizona or the University of Oregon to earn a degree in Business Administration or Management.
The following short story is how Alexander responded to the question, “what does scouting mean to you.”
"Scouting to me means holding myself to the highest standard of the Scout Law and Scout Oath. Scouting has been a part of my life since second grade, when I joined Bandon Cub Scouts. I had so much fun competing in our troop's Pinewood Derby tournaments and earning first place one year. I completed the Cub Scouts program at the end of fourth grade, achieving Arrow of Light, Cub Scouting's highest rank. I joined Bandon Boy Scouts, Troop 313 in the fifth grade. Scouting has taught me leadership, giving back to our community, and helping others by doing a good turn daily.
Scouting has benefited by life with the valuable skills of survival tactics, tying knots, preparing menus, cooking on a camp stove or over a campfire, being in the wilderness, knife safety, first aid, setting up camp, and pitching a tent. I have enjoyed adventurous hiking trips, swimming in the Elk River, summer camp, and troop outings. As a troop, we have traveled to Mount Shasta and Diamond Lake, where I learned how to downhill and cross country ski, to the City of Portland to watch Blazer games, and to Tulle, California to explore and climb in and around lava tubes. I have had an amazing and fun experience in Scouts. I am honored and grateful for my fellow Scouts for nominating me and voting me twice as the Senior Patrol Leader for the troop, Scouting's highest leadership position. I have gained confidence and a strong bond with the Scouts in our troop.
For my Eagle Scout project, I extended the parking lot at the Bandon Historical Society Museum. I began by arranging work sessions for fundraising my project by splitting and delivering firewood. With the help of my fellow Scouts, adult leaders, family and friends, I was able to remove large debris and small pieces of metal from the existing lot that was donated to the Museum by the City of Bandon. The lot was cleared and fresh gravel and boulders were delivered with the use of our Scoutmaster's equipment. I am grateful for having the opportunity to do my Eagle Scout project at the Bandon Historical Society Museum and the generosity and support they provided me. I would like to especially thank Mr. Proehl for his years of guidance and leadership to me and his 30-plus years of dedication to Bandon Boy Scout Troop 313.
Lastly, I would like to thank Scoutmaster Chris Butler, my mother for her support and direction in leading our patrol and participating in our camping and hiking adventures, my father and sister Elli for rallying at the sidelines, as well as Christina Duval, Troop Treasurer and parent helper, Lisa Gagnon, Troop Advancement Coordinator, adult leaders, and my fellow Scouts. My journey in Scouts has been successful, adventurous and magnificent because of you all. Thank you.
Alexander Schulz