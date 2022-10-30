Alberto Sanchez has been named non-clinical Employee of the Month for September at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon.
Sanchez began working at SCHHC in February 2021 in the Human Resources department. He is currently the HR Coordinator.
Sanchez was nominated because “he has done his job with a smile and jumps right in to assist without being asked,” the nomination stated.
“He offers his help to other departments and goes above and beyond to assist. He works hard, sets the standard and follows the rules with a positive attitude.”
Sanchez is also being recognized for his kindness to the Hospital Gift Shop volunteers. He has made a point to learn each of their names and stops by to check in with them on a regular basis. He always tells them how much they are appreciated and that makes the volunteer’s day. They often comment on how nice it is for him to pay them a visit.
“Albert fills in many roles, but I appreciate how he takes time to recognize the volunteers even when busy with other things,” the nomination continued.
“Aside from having an excellent attitude and bringing positivity to the organization on a daily basis, Albert has very generously offered his assistance to the Material Management department. This includes a significant amount of training and time to be effective at performing. He has covered holidays, weekends, and provided assistance enthusiastically at a high level.
“In my opinion, he is truly deserving of this recognition,” the nomination concluded.
For his part, Sanchez said he was “overjoyed” at being chosen as Employee of the Month.
Sanchez moved to Bandon in 2015. Working in HR has been a fun-filled position, he said.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people and I get to work with others who also want to move forward and not look at a challenge as ‘who’s causing this,’ but rather, ‘what’s causing this’ so we can make sure it does not happen again.
“I like to always look at the why of anything. It helps me perform in a neutral point of view. If you have time, look up the Simon Sinek video ‘Start With Why.’”
Sanchez and his wife Karoline, who also works at SCHHC as a Respiratory Therapist, have four children – two of them live in Los Angeles, one is in Minnesota and the youngest lives in Bandon.
In his spare time, Sanchez enjoys outdoor activities, playing Play Station and watching the Raiders and Dodgers.
“I am an open book and am willing to share any knowledge I may have,” he said. “So if you don’t know me, let’s chat and get to know each other!”
