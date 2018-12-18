BANDON - Alan Dow is serving at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center interim Chief Executive Officer. He began in this role on Nov. 19, following the resignation of CEO JoDee Tittle on Nov. 16.
Tittle, who took a position as CEO of Plumas District Hospital in Quincy, Calif., came to SCHHC after serving as CEO at an eastern Oregon hospital. She had been with SCHHC since late January 2017 and was hired after an exhaustive search. She signed a three-year contract at that time and served just under a year of that contract.
Dow is no stranger to the Bandon community and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. He has served as SCHHC’s interim CEO twice before, in August 2012 to April 2013 and October 2016 to February 2017. He worked as SCHHC’s full-time Chief Financial Officer from 2009-2012.
In fact, Dow’s association with Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center dates back even further than his most recent employment. Over 30 years ago, he was working for a hospital management company out of Portland, Oregon (Brim Healthcare), and was part of a team that made a proposal at the hospital (when the hospital was located at its former site on the hill overlooking Old Town).
Shortly thereafter, he brought his wife Robin back to Bandon for vacation, and they have been coming to Bandon fairly often ever since.
The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors voted in October to bring Dow back to Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. The board has stated that they are not hiring a recruitment company at this time and will use other internal methods to search for a permanent CEO.