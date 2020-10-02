BANDON — Construction is scheduled to begin in Bandon next week on a project that will improve safety for pedestrians and bring 17 local intersections into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Starting on Monday, Oct. 5, Brown Contracting of Eugene will begin replacing the sidewalk ramps at the intersection of Oregon Highway 42 South (the Bandon to Coquille highway) and North Avenue, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The project also will replace the sidewalk ramps at a total of 16 intersections along U.S. Highway 101, from Second Street at the north end of Bandon to Seabird Drive.
The first construction phase will extend from October to the end of the year. The contractor will return next summer to finish any remaining sidewalk ramps. All work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 15, 2021.
During construction, motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. Access for bicyclists and pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be maintained throughout the work zone.
Camas Valley and Winston
The $2.8 million project also will replace the sidewalk ramps at about a dozen intersections along Oregon Highway 42 (the Coos Bay to Roseburg highway). Most of this work will take place between January and September of 2021.
In Camas Valley, the project will replace the sidewalk ramps at the Main Camas Road and East Camas Road intersections. In Winston, sidewalk ramps will be replaced at 10 locations between Abraham Avenue and Oregon 99 (the cheetah intersection).
This project is a result of a settlement agreement that requires ODOT to bring more than 25,000 non-compliant curb ramps throughout Oregon up to current federal accessibility guidelines within 15 years.
For more information, contact Dan Latham, ODOT public affairs, either by phone at 541-817-5200 or by email at Dan.Latham@odot.state.or.us.
