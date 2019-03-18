BANDON - April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month.
Coos County Statistics are not good. Last year Coos County had the highest rate of child abuse, per capita, in the State of Oregon. This year, the statistics are not much better.
Bandon is addressing awareness in many ways. So far, these things are planned:
On Monday, April 1, at 7 p.m., Mayor Mary Schamehorn will do a proclamation that April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month in Bandon. Community partners will be present for this and the public is welcome.
The City of Bandon will partner with Kids HOPE Center. They will be joined by others working on this cause, including the Bandon Police Department, Umpqua Bank, Bandon Rotary and many local businesses and churches.
The Kids HOPE Center is sponsored by Bay Area Hospital. Using a multidisciplinary approach, they help children and families to heal. Another big focus of their program is to do outreach, education and prevention. Pinwheels for prevention is a big part of this program.
On Thursday, April 4, Pinwheels for Prevention will be planted around town. Pinwheel gardens are representative of child victims. By planting these pinwheels, it is hoped community awareness will be raised about this serious and important issue. Anyone would like to order pinwheels and “prevent child abuse" signs can call Umpqua Bank for information at 541-347-2403.
On Sunday, April 7, First Presbyterian Church of Bandon will plant their Pinwheel for Prevention garden as a congregation.