BANDON — Bandon's new acting city manager is City Planning Director Dennis Lewis.
Lewis has been working in Bandon for more than a year, but is no stranger to the community, having served as planning director under Matt Winkel some years ago.
"Dennis has a great deal of local government experience and we appreciate his willingness to help us as we prepare to search for a new city manager following the resignation of Robert Mawson," said Mayor Mary Schamehorn.
Mawson submitted his letter of resignation and left almost two weeks later on Oct. 11, citing family obligations in Arizona.
The resignation took the City Council by surprise and Schamehorn said she was "sorry it did not work out."
Mawson started with the city on Sept. 29, 2016, after a seven-month search. Former City Manager Chris Good resigned abruptly in late March, 2016 after 14 months on the job. Good was hired to replace former longtime City Manager Matt Winkel, who worked for the city for more than 25 years. In between Good's resignation and the hiring of Mawson, Winkel served as interim city manager.
Both Good and Mawson were presented as candidates by Prothman & Co., a consulting firm that specializes in providing national and regional executive recruitment services and interim staffing. Prothman & Co. charged a fee for finding Good, but only charged out-of-pocket expenses for presenting Mawson as a candidate, per their agreement that if a candidate didn't work out within a year, they would help find a replacement.
The city has said they don't intend to use Prothman & Co. for the next city manager search.