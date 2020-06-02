BANDON — Mick Peters had a pretty amazing day on Monday. Historic, even. Peters, owner of Mick's Hair Surgeons, was the first to tee off on Bandon Dunes Golf Resort's newest course, the much-anticipated Sheep Ranch.
Peters, who has been a barber in Bandon for 55 years, wasn't splitting hairs when he took his first swing, although he was being closely watched by a camera crew, BDGR General Manager Don Crowe, Chris Keiser, son of resort owner Mike Keiser (Keiser wasn't able to make it), one of the course's designers Bill Coore, Phil Friedmann, who managed the course for nearly 20 years before it was built to a full 18 holes, and a couple dozen others — all trying their best to social distance.
It was all about the beautiful morning, the dew on the freshly groomed fairway, the sun coming up, the convivial lightheartedness, the murmer of voices and congratulatory hand clapping following three months of sheltering in place. It was about the piney smell of Port Orford cedar in the pro shop, the successes of Bandon Dunes, the rare sailboat in the ocean, visible from the first tee. It was about golfing with your two sons and good friend, and having your three grandsons caddie for you.
And it was about being the first for the last time.
Peters has hit the first official shot at Bandon Dunes (1999), Pacific Dunes (2001), Bandon Trails (2005), Old Macdonald (2010) the par-3 Bandon Preserve (2012), the Punchbowl (2014) and now Sheep Ranch — the final course for the resort.
One day in 1999, Peters was cutting Bob Gaspar's hair (known fondly as "Shoe"), when he casually mentioned how much he'd love to have a tee time on the new Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, soon to open. Shoe had just been hired at the resort as the caddie master and told Peters the first tee-time was open. Peters jumped at the opportunity and has been asked to come back and tee-off for every new course at Bandon Dunes. Peters has a signed ball from each course and plans to build a case to display them.
On Monday, Peters was accompanied by his son Mark, who works at the barbershop with him, and son Mike, as well as good buddy Ted McKenzie. His grandsons (Mark and Kisa Peters' sons Shawn and Andrew Peters and Mike's son Casey Peters, donned their white caddie overalls and carried the bags. All three grandsons also golf, and both Shawn and Andrew earned the Chick Evans Caddie Scholarship at Bandon Dunes. Shawn graduated from OSU and Andrew will graduate from the University of Oregon next week. Along for the ride was Peters' wife Nancy, Mike's daughter Chloe and Casey's girlfriend Jessica Tittle, also a golfer.
"It's going to be a real fun day," Peters said the evening prior. "It'll be a real special day for me."
Peters said following the event that the course was great and made for the average golfer.
"It's really nice," Peters said. "For someone like me that's not very good, you can always find your ball. It's just a beautiful place."
Compared to the other courses at Bandon Dunes, Peters said Sheep Ranch is "open and nice."
"They're all nice," he said. "But this one you just walk along the bluff and you can see ocean as far as you can see, both ways."
Tomorrow it will be back to the shop, where the first ball he hit at Bandon Dunes, with Mike Keiser's signature on it, sits on a shelf and reminds him of these special days.
