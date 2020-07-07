BANDON — Compared to a usual Fourth of July in Bandon, this year's was low-key. Although there was no parade, cardboard boat races, live music, Lions barbecue, Alive After Five wine walk or apple pie and ice cream sale due to the Governor's COVID-19 orders that no festivals or activities that draw large crowds be offered until at least September, there was one surprise for residents and visitors: Fireworks.
Although the City of Bandon canceled its usual fireworks display, Bandon business owner and Chamber of Commerce President Anthony Zunino, who is a certified fireworks handler, put on a show for the community, at his own expense.
"On behalf of Freedom Graphics and your dedicated Bandon Fireworks Crew, we are excited to announce that there will be a grand fireworks display in Bandon tonight!" Zunino posted on his Facebook page at almost 1 p.m. July 4. "As in year's past, 10 p.m. start time! Enjoy the show, and Happy Independence Day!"
Zunino kept the surprise a secret, if that is possible in Bandon, as well as he could, but the buzz was around town on July 3 and 4 before he made an official announcement. Zunino said he had permits and permissions from the appropriate agencies to do the show, which is set up at Bullards Beach across from the city's Old Town area. He waited to make the announcement to make sure crowds didn't gather, as per the Governor's orders.
"I felt compelled to do it and wanted to do it," Zunino said prior to the show. "I'm stoked and glad I was in a position to make it happen. Everybody's been kicked in the butt this year, so maybe something like this will lift their spirits some."
Zunino said he spent about $11,000 on the fireworks, but got a great deal from Western Fireworks, the company that supplies many of Oregon's shows. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were about 194 fireworks shows scheduled, but about 185 of those were canceled this year. He was helped by his "fireworks crew," including Jim McDowell and his brother-in-law, Mike Green and Bryce Longland.
The word did get out and people gathered in their cars and along the Port of Bandon's boardwalk and Old Town Marketplace parking lot, as well as the other usual places, such as the catholic cemetery and the river beach along the Coquille River.
Earlier in the day, the Bandon VFW held a car parade around town, organized by Deb Kelley, wife of VFW Commander Royce Kelley, who was in the hospital. The parade started at noon at the VFW Hall on Bates Road. About 20 cars, decorated with American Flags and red, white and blue banners cruised a couple of times through neighborhoods, in Old Town, along Beach Loop, through City Park and by the hospital, cheering and honking and receiving a positive response from everyone along their route.
"It was absolutely awesome," Deb Kelley said. "There were people everywhere yelling 'thank you for your service.'"
People expressed gratitude for the parade and the fireworks on social media, saying they thought it was just the right amount of celebration for this year.
Although he did not ask for donations, those who would like to help contribute to defray Zunino's expenses for the fireworks can do so by stopping by Freedom Graphics or mail a check to Anthony Zunino at P.O. Box 1473, Bandon, OR 97411.
"Please understand that Anthony has felt fulfilled by your expressions of joy, love and support and does not anticipate, nor is he asking for, any form of reimbursement," said Sharon Ward Moy on Facebook. "Anthony had a dream to surprise us all and hopefully lift the spirits in our community because of his love and appreciation for this community. Your enjoyment of the Fireworks Show is all that matters."
