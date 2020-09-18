To the community of Bandon:
"Hello everyone! I’d like to start off by saying how pleased I am to be celebrating the 74th annual Bandon Cranberry Festival tradition with each of you, something that means so much to me and our community.
"This year has meant something different for all of us, but for me personally, it has been a year of growth and gratitude. Cranberry has allowed to me to get outside of my comfort zone from singing on stage last September to the most recent grand openings and community events, but none of this would’ve been possible without the support my community, loved ones, and friendships I made on last year’s court.
"Thank you to the 2019 Bandon Cranberry Court: Samantha Marsh, Natalie Vincent, Ashley Strain and Rylee Kreutzer for being so kind and supportive of me throughout our time on the court together and I could not be more grateful to have had each of you by my side. I’d also like to thank my directors McKenzie Basey and Jaime Gallagher, I wouldn’t have gotten on stage without either of you — literally. I want to extend a big thank you to my family for being so supportive and encouraging, I truly couldn’t have done this without you. Lastly, I’d like to thank the Bandon Chamber of Commerce and everyone who has supported me throughout this past year.
"It’s hard to believe that my year of service has come to an end, however I have no doubt the any of these wonderful young ladies on this year’s court will do a remarkable job as the 2020 Cranberry Queen this upcoming year. As for me, I’ll be attending Oregon State University this fall. I will continue my volunteer work with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and plan to continue making a positive impact on our community, as well as surrounding ones. Thank you all so much again for this amazing opportunity, it is something I will never forget."
Sincerely, your 2019 Bandon Cranberry Queen,
Allison Hennick
(Editor's Note: Watch this space next week for bios of the 2020 Cranberry Court and photos of this year's Queen's Coronation, which is being held privately on Sept. 19 due to COVID-19 concerns, but will be recorded and broadcasted.)
