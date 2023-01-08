Bandon quilts

Janelle Jones, right, and her daughter Autumn made and donated 20 quilts to the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Swing Bed program. The mother and daughter team have donated 16 quilt since 2016.

 Contributed photo

Twenty handmade quilts have been donated to the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Swing Bed Program to give to patients for comfort care.

All 20 of the intricately designed quilts were made by former SCHHC admitting clerk Janelle Jones and her daughter Autumn.

