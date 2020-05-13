BANDON — The second-quarter meeting of 100 Strong Bandon is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual in-person meeting will not be held.
"We discussed having a virtual meeting on Zoom but some of our members may not have Zoom available or if you do, you are 'zoomed' out after having work and family meetings on that platform," said MaryAnn Soukup, who along with Julie Miller co-founded 100 Strong Bandon. "It can also be frustrating when it does not work right or easily. Additionally, some of our members are going through their own crises with work closures and family concerns."
Instead, for this quarter, Soukup and Miller encourage each member to make a direct gift of $50 or more to her favorite local charity or patronize a Bandon business and spend $50 or more by buying a gift certificate. The goal of the group is to make the community better and stronger with financial support.
"Right now our community needs our support more than ever before," Soukup said. "Our mission is to improve the lives of those living in Bandon, and we think that we should expand that to include local businesses for this quarter."
"We attached a note that you can include with your funding to relay the message of 100 Strong Bandon," Soukup added. "Then, when completed, we hope that you will share what you did and why with your fellow 100 Strong women in our closed Facebook group. Because it is closed, only members can see it. We are looking forward to hearing your stories and getting inspired, even while we are not together this quarter."
100 Strong Bandon is a women’s giving circle. Quarterly, on the third Wednesday of February, May, August and November, the members meet, select a 501(c)(3) charity that benefits Bandon area residents and make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more directly to that charity. In addition, the charity selected by the group in the prior quarter presents a report on how they used the funds and thanks the donors.
To find out more about the group, go to www.bandon.com/100-strong. Organizers are hopeful that the group can meet on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Lord Bennett's lounge from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In