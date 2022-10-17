The owners of 22 Oregon retail tobacco and vaping stores have founded the “21+ Tobacco and Vapor Retail Association of Oregon.” The association, organized as a 501(c)6 non-profit organization, exists to promote responsible retailing, defend association members, secure the rights of adults to legally use tobacco and vaping products produced by legitimate manufacturers, and offer resources which will help all tobacco and vapor retailers ply their trade in full accordance with the law.
The association will advocate for all legitimate tobacco and vapor retailers, but its focus will be those which only allow people twenty-one years of age or older on premises. Association board President Jordan Schwartz said, “There are some who, under the pretense of keeping tobacco and vaping products out of the hands of minors, are really gunning to curtail the right of adults to use such products.”
Recently, Schwartz and other plaintiffs won a court battle against Washington county after it attempted to institute an outright ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products containing nicotine. Supporters of the ban claimed that it was instituted to keep minors from purchasing banned products although sales to minors is already banned and that minors are not even allowed in so-called “21+” stores. Washington county has since indicated that it will appeal its defeat and the Association will fight its appeal.
“If the goal is to keep minors from purchasing tobacco and vaping products, regulators will have no greater ally or partner than this association,” Schwartz said. “But those who wish to hold up minors as a pretense to curtail the rights of adults will find us opposing them at every turn. The association is growing, will have statewide reach, and will be active in the state capitol on an ongoing basis.”
Since its founding, the association has established offices in Tigard, contracted for legal, lobbying, management services, and partnered with a digital media firm to establish and maintain a website and digital assets. The association has begun signing up additional member retailers.
