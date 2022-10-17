Tobacco
The owners of 22 Oregon retail tobacco and vaping stores have founded the “21+ Tobacco and Vapor Retail Association of Oregon.”  The association, organized as a 501(c)6 non-profit organization, exists to promote responsible retailing, defend association members, secure the rights of adults to legally use tobacco and vaping products produced by legitimate manufacturers, and offer resources which will help all tobacco and vapor retailers ply their trade in full accordance with the law.  

The association will advocate for all legitimate tobacco and vapor retailers, but its focus will be those which only allow people twenty-one years of age or older on premises. Association board President Jordan Schwartz said, “There are some who, under the pretense of keeping tobacco and vaping products out of the hands of minors, are really gunning to curtail the right of adults to use such products.”

