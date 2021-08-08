The Bandon School District recently announced three new principals that will lead Bandon schools in the upcoming year.
After a 22-year career in education, Melissa Radcliffe was named principal at Bandon High School.
Radcliffe is a Southern Oregon native who was born and raised in Grants Pass. She earned her bachelor's degree in wildlife science at Oregon State University and her master’s degree in teaching at George Fox University. She worked 22 years at the Tillamook School District as a biology teacher at THS, curriculum and federal title coordinator at the district office, the assistant principal at THS and the Principal of Tillamook Junior High.
She is married with two teenagers of her own. Melissa is excited to be back in Southern Oregon and living full time in her husband’s hometown of Port Orford. She loves the Elk River, gardening, reading and helping young people achieve their goals. She is looking forward to her new adventure at Bandon High School and working with the outstanding staff in the Bandon School District.
A familiar face was named principal at Harbor Lights Middle School. After six years as principal at Ocean Crest Elementary, Becky Armistead is now tasked with leading the middle school.
A California native who relocated to the Oregon Coast in 1999, Armistead had her first work experience in Coos County at the opening the SMART (Start Making a Reader Today) program to Ocean Crest Elementary during the 2001-02 school year.
She earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education-multidisciplinary studies at Eastern Oregon University and her master’s degree in educational leadership at Lewis and Clark. Armistead taught for nine years in the Coos Bay School District as an intermediate reading/math specialist, as well as teaching 3rd, 4th and 5th grade and serving as a lead teacher at the middle school before making the leap into administration. She joined the Bandon School District team in August 2015 as the Ocean Crest Elementary principal and is excited to return to her middle school roots with this move to Harbor Lights.
With Armistead moving to the middle school, Bandon School District named another local favorite as principal at Ocean Crest. Courtney Wehner was a part of the Bandon community for the past five years as an elementary teacher before being named principal. She and her husband moved back to the area to raise their two children as her husband is a Bandon graduate and they both believe in “The Bandon Way.”
Wehner has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood elementary, as well as a master’s degree in education and social studies both from Western Oregon University. She received her administrative licensure through Portland State University and has been teaching for the past 13 years in multiple elementary grades.
Not only are Wehner and her children a part of the school community, but her husband is the district’s IT director. She loves hiking the beautiful trails throughout the area, as well as exploring the lakes and rivers nearby. If you have had any children in the elementary school during her time, you may know she loves themed dress up days and making learning fun for kids. She plans to continue this in her new role.
