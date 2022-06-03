The Alliance Imaging MRI trailer located on the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center campus near the Emergency Department will soon be replaced with a new trailer offering an enhanced patient experience and additional imaging services.
SCHHC currently contracts with Alliance Imaging to provide onsite MRI services to the community. That contract, entered into in 2018, is up for renewal.
Medical Imaging Manager Deb Backman and an internal SCHHC team did extensive research on available options for the facility in order to continue providing onsite MRI services.
In alignment with the district’s strategic pillars of People, Service, Quality, Growth and Finance, the team, along with SCHHC leadership, finance and Multi-Specialty Clinic staff recommended to CEO Raymond Hino and the Southern Coos Health District Board to enter into a five-year contract paid monthly with MRI Mobile, rather than extending the contract with Alliance Imaging.
The current MRI scanner was manufactured in 1999 and had a software update in 2007. The current trailer has several barriers that negatively impact the patient experience and hinder plans for future growth, according to staff.
For example, the trailer is not well-insulated, the entrance to the unit does not allow for inpatients confined to beds, and throws a high level of external noise.
In addition, the control room is cramped, making it difficult to accommodate staff and the bore width is small by industry standards.
The new trailer is expected to provide an improved experience for patients with reduced noise during procedures; a wider bore that accommodates patients with wider shoulders; a larger lift door, allowing SCHHC to scan inpatients in beds or wheelchairs who have limited mobility; and updated technology and electronic medical record integration.
Enhanced services and growth potential can also be added, including the potential for neurovascular studies such as triple study MRI Head/MRI Brain, a study performed after a variety of head injuries, including aneurysms, and detecting atherosclerotic (plaque) disease in the carotid artery of the neck.
In addition, the new trailer will improve SCHHC staff workflow through a more comfortable control room and updated software.
In fiscal year 2021, SCHHC provided the public with 273 MRI scans - approximately 23 procedures per month. It is projected that the new facility will provide an average of 33 MRI procedures per month.
Additional services and patient volumes will increase revenue for the hospital.
The location of the new trailer, in an area being cleared and prepped adjacent to the north end of the main hospital building, will create more visibility and ease of access to the SCHHC Emergency Department and will open up additional parking.
The new trailer is expected to be in place by July 1.
