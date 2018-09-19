MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point Volunteer Firefighters Association will hold their 13th annual steak barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., or until steaks are sold out, Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Myrtle Point Fire Station. The fundraiser is in conjunction with the Harvest Festival.
The menu consists of a New York Steak, corn on the cob, salad, a dinner roll, and a beverage for $15 and a kids meal also will be available for $5, that will include a hot dog, bag of chips, and a beverage.
Funds from this event are used to purchase life saving rescue equipment, and to fund the no cost smoke detector project.