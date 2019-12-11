MYRTLE POINT — The first ever Myrtle Point Chili Challenge, sponsored by the Myrtle Point Rotary, will be held in conjunction with the Wine Walk and the Festival of Lights.
The Chili Challenge will set up at Car Quest/MP Rigging parking lot under tents with chili tastes and ballots available 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Mayor Schaefer has issued the challenge to the MP Fire/EMS — Police Department — Public Works — VFW — Lions — Legion — Eagle’s, etc.
Challengers will compete for "good natured" bragging rights and a traveling trophy to be defended each year.
A $1 donation goes towards Myrtle Point's parks improvements and youth activities and also lets you try each entry and then cast your vote for the "Best Chili on the South Coast."
For more information, call 541-404-2469.