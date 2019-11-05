MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point High School Drama Club will take the stage at Sawdust Theatre with their presentation of "Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic," written by Matt Cox.
"For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs ... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world." — from the Samuel French website.
The club will give three performances at Sawdust Theatre located at 120 N. Adams in Coquille, Nov. 15-17. Friday and Saturday curtain time will be at 7 p.m. Sunday's matinee will begin at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be $7 for adults, $5 for students or $15 for a family.
For more information, contact Myrtle Point Junior/Senior High School at 541-572-1270.