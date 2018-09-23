COOS BAY — So It Goes Coffeehouse presents an original stage adaptation of horror cult camp sensation "Murder Party" by the Lab of Madness.
Everybody Dies — It's Halloween night in Brooklyn. Chris, a lonesome and unremarkable fellow, finds a mysterious invitation on the street and follows it to what he thinks will be a fun costume party. It turns out to be a lethal trap set by a gang of deranged hipster artists who plan to lure someone to their remote warehouse base and ritually murder them as part of an extreme artistic event to impress their wealthy and sinister guru/patron. As the booze-and-drug-fueled night wears on, rivalries within the group flare and chainsaws rage ...
Murder Party is for audience members 18 years of age and over and features Amanda McNulty, Michael Pedder, Joe Allen, Dylon Bessey, Taylor Marchant, Maxwell Freeman, Marissa Marchant, and Nothus Rex as Chris the Brown Knight. Directed by John Beane and Daneal Doerr.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-31, with two special performances at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Halloween. Tickets are $15 and are available at the shop or online at soitgoescoffee.com. Performances will take place at So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
Murder Party won the 2007 Slamdance festival and was the first film from Jeremy Saulnier and Macon Blair (Green Room, Blue Ruin). So It Goes Coffeehouse previous theatrical presentations include Pulp Shakespeare and Dash Riprock and the Tentacles of Doom.