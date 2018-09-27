COOS BAY — Artist Ilese Levitt will hold a two part Mixed Media Art Project: Altered Books workshop from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10 and again Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Artist Loft Gallery.
This two part mixed media workshop will launch you on the creative path. Altered Books, is a new mixed media project encouraging you to explore new techniques and materials. You will play with hand painted papers, build textures with different materials, and experiment with found and recycled objects to create a two page spread in your altered book.
In the first part, of this two part workshop, students will create their background pages and some tags for their book. In the second part, class will work on creating the focal elements for their two page spread.
Students are encouraged to bring any ephemera or special papers that they might enjoy working with. All other materials will be supplied. The two part workshop fee will be $50 or $30 for just one part.
Space is limited so registration is encouraged. Call the Artist Loft Gallery at 541-756-4088 or stop in, 367 Anderson Ave., downtown Coos Bay.