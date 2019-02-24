BANDON — Oregon Care Partners will offer free a new class for unlicensed Med Techs 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Pacific View Senior Living, 1000 Sixth Ave. W in Bandon.
The class is specifically for unlicensed medication technicians working in ALF, RCF, and memory care settings, however, information in this class also would be beneficial and relevant to medication administration in adult foster care homes. This class will not address the very specifics of the medication administration processes or state and federal requirements of nursing facilities. CMAs and other licensed professionals should check with their administrator and licensing body before registering for this class.
For more information and to register, visit www.oregoncarepartners.com.