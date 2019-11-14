MYRTLE POINT — The Coos County Extension Service is offering a 10-week Master Gardener training course set to begin Jan. 9, 2020.
Master Gardeners are volunteer educators who share safe, effective gardening practices with the community through plant clinics, garden seminars and involvement in plant sales and community booths. Training for the program comes through Oregon State University professionals and local experts who offer research-based information to help gardeners, or wanna-be gardeners, increase their gardening success, enjoyment and knowledge.
On the agenda are classes on soils, compost, plant diseases, botany, entomology, bees, and much more. Training participants will receive a copy of "Sustainable Gardening: the Oregon and Washington Master Gardener Handbook," plus detailed handouts.
To become an OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer, participants must attend all the training sessions, pass an open-book exam, and volunteer 60 hours of service to the community from mid-March through the end of October. Cost of the 10-week training is $150, $50 of which is refunded upon completion of the program requirements. Four of the training sessions will be held in Coos Bay, at the South Coast ESD office on Teakwood Avenue, and the other six will be held at the Coos County Extension Service office in Myrtle Point. Classes are held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every Thursday. This year there also will be a Saturday pruning field trip class on Feb. 1, 2020.
Those interested in particular topics, but not in taking the full training, may attend classes on a drop-in basis. Cost for individual classes is $10 per half day, or $15 for both the morning and afternoon sessions.
Class size is limited, so early application is recommended. Request an application packet by calling the Extension Service at 541-572-5263, ext. 25292 or 25299, or visit https://apps.ideal-logic.com/osuextension?key=F3T9-25VWY_K9KH-5PTF_0665ef05 to register online. Applications must be received by Dec. 27, 2019.