Donna Mason was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the September 12 meeting of Bandon’s City Council. GBA presents this award to one of the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Donna was presented the award in the form of a commemorative plaque and a gift certificate contributed by WinterRiver Books.
One of Bandon’s many treasures is its Historical Society Museum. Donna spends countless hours keeping their exhibits top notch and their building in good shape.
She plays so many other roles as well such as volunteering at the front desk, setting up the museum for events, and helping with off-site displays.
Donna also has served on the board of directors for many years. She recently volunteered to serve as interim president when the former president moved.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the October award should be e-mailed to ninerharv2@msn.com or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on September 26th.
