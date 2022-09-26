Top volunteer

Donna Mason was named the volunteer of the month by the Greater Bandon Association.

 

 Contributed photo

Donna Mason was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the September 12 meeting of Bandon’s City Council. GBA presents this award to one of the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Donna was presented the award in the form of a commemorative plaque and a gift certificate contributed by WinterRiver Books.

One of Bandon’s many treasures is its Historical Society Museum. Donna spends countless hours keeping their exhibits top notch and their building in good shape.

