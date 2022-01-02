Calling all pinochle fans! Games are starting up in January, from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Bandon Senior Activity Center. Contact Debbie at 541-253-1141 to sign up.
Cribbage players get together from 5:30 to 9 or 10 p.m. Thursdays. Call Doc or Sandy Nyhart at 503-508-0338 or 541-285-5399 for details.
Beginning bridge is taught at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Duplicate Bridge games are from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Open Bridge from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday.
Chair Yoga is offered on a donation basis at 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets 8 to 9:30 a.m. Fridays.
Without volunteer hosts/hostesses, the Center cannot be open. Currently, only Tuesdays have hosts. If you want to see the Senior Center open for card games and other activities, please call and volunteer.
The BSAC is located behind the bright red door at the southern end of the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. Call 541-347-4131 for information, or visit www.BandonEvents.org. The Center abides by indoor COVID rules, and requires all participants to be vaccinated so that everyone can enjoy activities safely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In